Disneyland and stadiums to become California mass vaccination sites

An employee cleans the grounds behind the closed gates of Disneyland Park on the first day of the closure of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks as fear of the spread of coronavirus continue, in Anaheim, California, on March 14, 2020. (DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is transforming baseball stadiums and fairgrounds into mass vaccination sites as the coronavirus surge overwhelms hospitals and sets a deadly new record in the state.

Johns Hopkins University reports that California’s COVID-19 death toll reached 30,000 on Monday. The state ranks third nationally for COVID-19-related deaths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials are counting on ramping up vaccinations to help stem the tide of new infections. The governor has pledged 1 million shots will be administered this week, twice what’s been done so far.

Vaccination sites are planned for a Disneyland Resort parking lot, L.A.’s Dodger Stadium, Petco Park in San Diego and Sacramento fairgrounds.