District settles suits accusing ex-leader of misconduct

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two lawsuits accusing a former superintendent at a suburban Kansas City school district of sexually preying on female high school students have been settled for a total of $475,000.

The lawsuits were filed in federal court earlier this year and named the Lone Jack School District, which is located about 30 miles southeast of Kansas City, and Matthew Tarwater as defendants. Tarwater resigned as superintendent last year. No criminal charges have been filed against him.

KCUR reports that attorney Tom Buchanan said one suit was filed for $250,000 and the other for $225,000.