Disturbing trend: Younger people using nail files on teeth

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Fingernail files are to be used on fingernails, not teeth. But, that is what’s being demonstrated by young people on social media from the US to Europe. St. Louis Dentist Jeffrey Dalin is not amused. People are doing the procedure on themselves to have even teeth.

Dr. Dalin says that filing down your teeth removes the enamel from your tooth. This is a natural protective layer. This damage is permanent and cannot be repaired. People who file their teeth may notice tooth sensitivity and risk nerve damage.

Younger people may not realize that filing their teeth may also have another unintended consequence. Their teeth may shift as they grow and could become uneven again with permanent damage.

Dentists have the training and tools to do this procedure. If you are thinking of filing your teeth then contact a professional. Do not take a file to your own teeth.