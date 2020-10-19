Divers to be at lake in Forest Park investigating homicide, police say

ST. LOUIS – Visitors at Forest Park may notice divers in the Post- Dispatch Lake and Grand Basin area near Art Hill and the Boat House Oct. 19 through Oct. 23.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, divers will be searching the lake as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police say picnic island will be closed and there will be no boat rentals while they are investigation.

The department wants the public to know if you see the FBI, St. Louis Fire Department divers, etc. they are there part of the investigation and there are no threats to visitors.

