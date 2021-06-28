Do you know Jenna Fischer’s real name?

ST. LOUIS – The real name of the actress and native St. Louisan who played Pam Beesly on “The Office” isn’t Jenna Fischer.

She has become well-known after portraying Dunder Mifflin’s artistic secretary, and she comes to St. Louis often to visit family and attend sporting events. When the Blues were playing in the Stanley Cup Championship she made it to multiple games and news outlets interviewed her and always referred to her as Jenna, but at birth her parents gave her the name Regina Marie Fischer.

The nickname was assigned to Fischer at a very young age.

My parents just always called me Jenna. From the first day it was my nickname. — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) January 21, 2020

One curious fan tweeted in 2020, “Today I realized @jennafischer’s real name is Regina. So now I’m wondering how she came up with calling herself Jenna?! & no Jenna is not her middle name…. I checked.” Fischer saw the tweet and replied, “My parents just always called me Jenna. From the first day it was my nickname.”

Fischer was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, but she was raised in St. Louis where she attended Nerinx High School.

Fischer can be seen in Explore St. Louis’ tourism campaign urging out of towners to come see the sights.