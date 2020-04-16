Doctor praises co-workers in battle against COVID-19, while living in trailer to protect family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Emergency Rooms at hospitals across the St. Louis area have been pounded by the coronavirus. Doctors and nurses have to assume any patient who passes through the E.R. doors have COVID-19, whether they are complaining about another health problem or not.

“It’s busy were taking care of a lot of sick patients and it’s emotionally exhausting,” said Tiffany Osborn, Doctor, Washington University Critical Care Physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Osborn works in the E.R. where staff now wear personal protective equipment or PPE around the clock. She said it’s heavy and uncomfortable.

“Oh, it’s very different, it's heavy and it's hot but we are fortunate and appreciative to be able the PPE that our hospital has provided for us,” said Dr. Osborn.

While doctors and nurses were saluted when buildings and structures turned blue across the country recently, she said there are many unsung heroes in a hospital such as medical technicians and housekeeping.

Dr. Osborn also gave a pat on the back to local political leaders for shutting things down early and for citizens cooperation.

While she has been on the COVID-19 frontline, her husband Jeffrey is working hard on the home front caring for their two teenage children.

“Being able to be supportive of her is really important as a family,” said Jeffrey Osborn, husband.

When she is home doctor Osborn lives in this trailer parked on the driveway. Her daughter Ashley said, “It’s not easy but it’s not impossible either…I’m really, really proud of her.”

“Even though were a garage door away it still feels like it’s a long way,” said Osborn.

“I miss them. Yeah, I miss, yeah, I miss them,” said Dr. Osborn.

Six feet can seem like miles when you cannot get together. 18 years ago, Jeffrey Osborn was deployed to Afghanistan in the war on terrorism and Dr. Osborn was taking care of the home front.