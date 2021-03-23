Doctor reunites with family after months fighting COVID-19, and living out of a camper

ST. LOUIS – Unexpectedly, the coronavirus pandemic has led to unimaginable outcomes for healthcare workers divided by the doors of the hospital E.R. and their home.

Last year at this time, Dr. Tiffany Osborn, a professor of surgery and of emergency medicine at Washington University School at Barnes-Jewish Hospital was living in a camper outside of her house in an effort to help fight the COVID-19 crisis.

“I stayed a full six weeks in the camper,” said Dr. Osborn. “Then after completing my hours in the ICU and emergency department, I would take a test, and then whatever was left the remainder of the month, I would be back inside to visit with family.”

After being on an established restricted year-long routine Dr. Osborn received the COVID- 19 vaccine. She said as soon as she felt confident her immunity had kicked in, she felt comfortable enough to move completely back into the house with her husband and two children.

“We are happy to be back together,” she said. “But as appreciated and excited we are to back together, I have to acknowledge the people who did not make it back to their families, including a lot of healthcare providers.”

She went on to say, the full force of COVID-19 has not only taken a toll on her but many of her colleagues as well.

“As many of us are making this transition back into our homes are facing a lot of challenges,” said Dr. Osborn. “None of us expected the pandemic. There are many healthcare providers that have been in much more difficult situations than I have and need time to adjust.”

Now that her family no longer has to do outside visits, Dr. Osborn said they sold the camper to their pastor.

“We feel very appreciative to have had that option to have the camper, but with everything it represents we are very happy to see it go,” she said.

Dr. Osborn wanted share her experience because she wants people who are vaccine-hesitant to know that the vaccine works.

Tiffany Osborn, MD, gets her first dose of the vaccine. Healthcare workers received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on December 17, 2020. MATT MILLER/WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

“There is no reason that we should not get the vaccine, we want to make sure that everyone can get back to their families,” she said. “It is critically important, the vaccines have been studied, they are safe and work.”

She added that many health-care workers are experiencing burnout and the emotional toll of witnessing covid ravage their patients, but they haven’t backed down.

“I’ve seen so many people delivering amazing care, and they did while they were scared. They did it while they were going through their own struggles and they did it exceptionally. I am so very honored to work among so many compassionate people.”

Dr. Osburn has documented her first-hand account of the impact of this pandemic in a printed journal called Gasping for Air: Seeing the Insurrection from the COVID ICU.

