Doctors concerned kids missed routine vaccinations during pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Some St. Louis pediatricians say it’s time to catch up on childhood immunizations, many of which lapsed during the pandemic.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows many children are still behind on routine vaccinations — including measles, mumps, and rubella — after their parents canceled medical appointments in the early months of the pandemic.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis also reported that its number of well-child visits is down.

“We, unfortunately, have seen that same drop in vaccinations. I think what’s going on is that we’re dealing with everything that was going on with the pandemic. Going to the doctor was not on top of mind, and frankly, a lot of people were avoiding going to the doctor because, you know, that’s where sick people are,” said SLUCare pediatrician Dr. Ken Haller.

Doctors said the lag might pose a serious public health threat of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable illnesses such as measles and whooping cough.

These infections, which frankly we haven’t seen as much of, are going to come roaring back,” said Haller. “At Cardinal Glennon, we’re already seeing that we are seeing more kids being admitted with things like whooping cough, with things like influenza in addition to COVID.'”

Haller urged parents to have their children ages five and old​er get the COVID vaccine, and at the same time, get the other vaccines, especially when children and teens are behind or in danger of falling behind on recommended shots.