WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up upon returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As of Tuesday morning, President Trump’s physicians reported since he has returned back home Monday, there have been no COVID symptoms.

According to the president’s Physician’s Assistant, Sean Conley, the President’s vital signs and physical exams are normal. His oxygen levels are also high at the level of 95 to 97 percent.

Conley says he will provide more updates as they know more.