Doctors warn of a false sense of security from antibody tests

ST. LOUIS – Doctors are concerned people will have a false sense of security with new antibody testing on the market. More companies are offering them. Dr. Neil Anderson, Assistant Professor of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine says there are serious concerns because the FDA is not vetting every single test and there are more than a hundred available. Dr. Anderson says there are a lot of misconceptions about what it means if you test positive. Positive doesn’t mean you are immune. It takes up to 14 days before someone with COVID can test positive. Current data also can’t support the length of immunity. The Infectious Disease Society of America put out a recent warning. It says there are issues with antibody tests from quality to interpretation. The group says until more evidence is available, serology results should not be used to make staffing decisions.