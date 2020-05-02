Doctors worry over potential link between COVID-19 and stroke

ST. LOUIS – It appears another dangerous side effect from COVID-19 is worrying doctors around the world. People who’ve had coronavirus are also having strokes, even though they have no underlying reason.

These COVID-19 patients had very severe strokes and all of them were considered young, under the age of 50.

“This is unusual because these patients didn’t have the usual stroke risk factors but all of them had COVID-19 infections,” said Dr. Jin-Moo Lee, a Washington University neurologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Lee said doctors are finding COVID-19 is associated with clogging many organs like the kidney, lungs, liver, and brain. He talked about a report on 200 coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China that showed six percent of them suffered a stroke.

“Usually stroke is a risk factor of the elderly,” Lee said.

There is more troubling news. Emergency rooms like at Barnes-Jewish Hospital have been seeing a 40 percent drop in stroke patients coming in for help. Apparently, people delay because they fear they could catch COVID-19 at the hospital.

“They present late,” Lee said. “At that point, there’s nothing new we can do to help them.”

Hesitation and strokes are a horrible combination.

“Time is brain. What this means is the longer you wait to be treated, the more brain is lost as the result of a stroke,” Lee said.

Dr. Lee reassures everyone that hospitals like Barnes-Jewish are taking major steps to make sure coronavirus patients do not come near or in contact with patients with other health problems. Don’t delay seeking medical help.