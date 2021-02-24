Dog and man rescued from icy pond in Glen Carbon, Illinois

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – A man and dog were rescued after falling through the ice on a pond Tuesday in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District (GCFPD) originally got a call about the incident at 4:38 p.m. The caller said the 60-pound dog was just on the icy pond behind 98 Lakewood Drive. When the first fire unit arrived, they found a man on the ice attempting to rescue the dog. Another person was on the shore.

“Shortly after GCFPD arrival on scene the male rescuer and dog both fell through the ice requiring rescue,” GCFPD Deputy Chief Jason Whitaker said.

Using rope throw bags and members of the GCFPD, the man and dog were pulled to safety at 4:47 p.m.

No one was injured. The Edwardsville Fire Department Ice Rescue Team also assisted at the scene.

Whitaker said that although the “ice may appear strong, increased temperatures have compromised the strength of the ice and all lakes and ponds should be considered hazardous.”