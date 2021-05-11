Dog happy to leave dilapidated home with Stray Rescue of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue of St. Louis rescued a dog from what they’re calling “one of the worst houses [they’ve] ever been in.”
The organization climbed through the house to the upstairs where they found the dog they are calling Lily Monet. She was laying on a bed covered in debris on the top floor of the home. In order to get to her, the rescuers had to dodge debris and holes in the floor.
By the time Lily Monet got in the rescuer’s car, her tail was wagging.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis said if a Good Samaritan hadn’t made a phone call about the dog, she would have starved to death.
