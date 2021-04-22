Dog rescued from St. Clair County house fire Thursday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire caused extensive damage to a home in the Metro East Thursday morning.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and save the family dog.

The fire started at about 1:30 a.m. in the basement of a home on Superior Drive in the Signal Hill neighborhood. When firefighters arrived at the scene, a mother and her two children were safe outside, but their dog was still inside.

Firefighters from the Signal Hill Fire Department then got the fire under control and then began searching for the dog. Signal Hill Fire Department Chief Tom Elliff said a crew found the dog in the back bedroom. The dog had shallow breathing, so the crew got the dog some oxygen via a pet mask.

“Getting the oxygen to the dog, the dog kind of perked up real quick and we were happy to reunite the dog with the family,” Eliff said.

Eliff said the fire started from an extension cord covered up by boxes and other things in the basement. The extension cord was plugged into a power strip that had a heater plugged into it. This then overheated and started the fire.

All involved are ok.

