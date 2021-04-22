Dog shot and killed after lunging at Hazelwood Police Department officer

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A dog is dead after it lunged at a Hazelwood Police Department officer.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Annilo for a barking dog Wednesday night.
“While the officer was making contact with the owner of the dog, the dog overpowered its owner lunging at the officer biting him causing several puncture wounds to the officer’s arm,” the department said in a Facebook post.
The officer then shot the dog. The dog is now dead. The officer was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.