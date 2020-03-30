Dog wakes owner up after fire starts in neighboring vacant home overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - A pet dog is getting credit for alerting its owners that their neighboring house was on fire early Monday morning.

The fire apparently started around 12:30 a.m. in a vacant home in the 500 block of Mildred Avenue and quickly spread to an occupied home next door.

We are a told 23-year-old female who was asleep in her bedroom when her dog, woke her up and was barking toward the window. She opened the curtains and saw the vacant home next door on fire.

Her along with two other family members living in the home ran from their burning home and dialed 911. No one was injured in the blaze and the exact cause is still under investigation.

Fire officials say the fire destroyed the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Overnight house fire in the metro East details on Fox2 news in the morning starting at 4am. pic.twitter.com/j8pVts5YV6 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 30, 2020

House fire in Cahokia https://t.co/mq5LZ5amc1 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 30, 2020