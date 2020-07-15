‘Dog-whistle attacks’ Gardner responds to president’s possible involvement in the McCloskey case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson is weighing in on the recent situation involving a central west end couple. Mark and Patricia McCloskey made national news after they came outside with guns as protestors were outside home in late June. Parson says that mc McCloskey’s were defending their property and that their actions are protected under the Castle Doctrine.

“That couple had every right to protect their property. They have the ability to do that as private citizens like everyone else. But what they should not go through is a prosecutor attempting to take their constitutional rights away by filing charges against them for protecting their property,” said Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson went on to say that he spoke with President Trump about the situation with the president saying he would do whatever he could to help. Trump plans to take action if necessary to ensure everyone’s rights are protected.

Regarding what action she might take, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner issued this response:

“Today, both the Governor and Donald Trump came after me for doing my job and investigating a case. While they continue to play politics with the handling of this matter, spreading misinformation and distorting the truth, I refuse to do so. As I always do, I am reviewing all the available facts and the law and will apply them equally, regardless of the people involved.

It is unbelievable the Governor of the state of Missouri would seek advice from one of the most divisive leaders in our generation to overpower the discretion of a locally elected prosecutor. It is also incredible that at a time when our nation is dealing with a rapidly spreading deadly virus and our State reported a record number of new infections, they are launching these dog-whistle attacks against me. They should be focused on their jobs, and I’ll focus on mine.”