Dogs in Germany must be walked twice a day, per new law

Walking your dog is now the law in one country. Dog owners in Germany are required to walk their furry friends twice a day, and it can’t just be for a quick stroll down the block either.

The law, under Germany’s Dogs Act, says dogs must be taken outside twice for at least an hour every day, whether it be running around in the park or the backyard or going for a long walk through the neighborhood.

The mandate comes from Germany’s agriculture minister who says the new law is based on the recommendation of animal welfare experts.

New regulations will be implemented sometime next year.