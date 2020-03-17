Dogtown streets empty on St. Patrick’s Day; coronavirus forces parade to be postponed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It’s St. Patrick’s Day and the streets of Dogtown are empty. The neighborhood is home to the annual St. Louis Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade. It has been postponed this year because of coronavirus.

The Pat Connolly Tavern at the corner of Tamm and Clayton is usually teeming with people. Instead, it posted a sign that said it was closed for business.

Coronavirus forces the Dogtown St. Patricks Day parade to be cancelled this year. Photo on right shows what streets usually look like.

The 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled in Downtown St. Louis over the weekend. Mayor Lyda Krewson made that decision after meeting with parade leaders and city health officials.