Dome at America’s Center COVID vaccination site hires 40 St. Louisans to assist

ST. LOUIS – The National Guard is getting some help distributing vaccinations at The Dome at America’s Center.
FEMA now has an additional 40 St. Louisans assisting them with operations. They’ll be doing everything from greeting guests to directing traffic.
Everyone 16 and older qualifies for the vaccine to get the shots. People do not need an appointment at the site.
The FEMA site is supposed to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a few weeks, but that version of the vaccine is on hold after six American women developed blood clots. Dr. Anthony Fauci expects health officials to lift the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of this week.