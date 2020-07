ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach overnight.

Officers were called to Nebraska Avenue at Cherokee Street around 1:45 a.m. Monday for a fight that escalated into a shooting.

The preliminary investigation indicates that this shooting is domestic-related.

The suspect is in custody.

7/20/2020 1:42:00AM

3400 Nebraska

Shooting

Male victim shot in abdomen, domestic related. Suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/E2S9CijXbb — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 20, 2020