Domestic violence organizations call for more resources as cases rise

ST. LOUIS — Domestic violence has been called a “silent killer,” but Bran-Dee Jelks says when it ends in a tragic death, there’s nothing silent about it.

“It’s always been around. It’s silent now it’s becoming more and more prevalent, so I think this is a wake-up call to the community that we have a serious issue here,” said Jelks.

Jelks is the program director with Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, a non-profit that helps domestic violence survivors get the help they need. Jelks said more and more people are needing help every year.

“Especially if they’re trying to leave at the most detrimental point. If they’re trying to leave, they are at the highest risk of being murdered or killed,” Jelks said.

This comes after police linked possible domestic violence to the murder of 37-year-old Tyanna Moore Thursday night. Moore was found dead outside a north St. Louis daycare with multiple puncture wounds. Jelks said that kind of attack is a personal one.

“That means they trusted you, they knew you, and there might have been some fear, but not to the magnitude that they thought that would be their last breath,” Jelks said.

“Not that I knew her anything, but those situations just make our heart bleed because we lost one. That’s how we see it,” said Executive Director Keshee Dent.

Dent also said Diamond Diva and other organizations are in desperate need of more resources to prevent attacks like this and help victims.

“We need facilities,” Dent said. “They need emergency funds. They need to be able to relocate at sometimes we’ve had to do that. I think the community can donate to the small organizations such as ourselves, and different domestic violence organizations in St. Louis.”

To learn more about Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, visit: https://www.2def.org/

Here’s a list of additional resources:

​SAFE CONNECTIONS TEXT LINE

314-531-2003 available 24/7.

www.safeconnections.org

SEXUAL ASSAULT HOTLINE

Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN

www.rainn.org

800-656-4673

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE

Text “START” to 88788

1-800-799-7233 (Text LOVEIS to 22522).

YWCA DESIGNATED SEXUAL ASSAULT HOTLINE

314-531-7273 available 24/7

HEALING ACTION ST. LOUIS

www.healingaction.org

314-833-4515

Services for survivors of Commercial Sexual Exploitation, in addition to advocacy and providing awareness of human trafficking.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING NATIONAL HOTLINE

​1-888-373-7888. TTY: 711. Text BeFree 233733

www.humantraffickinghotline.org

More than 200 languages. Also, many other resources on their website.

​

​CHILD ABUSE HOTLINES

To report suspected child abuse in Missouri or Illinois contact:

​Missouri Toll-Free: 800-392-3738

Local (toll): 573-751-3448

Illinois Toll-Free: 800-252-2873

Local (toll): 217-785-4020

Missouri Dept. of Social Services:

www.dss.mo.gov

ELDER ABUSE HOTLINE

To report elder abuse and abuse of people with disabilities:

1-800-392-0210

Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services

health.mo.gov/safety/abuse

ALIVE

Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments

​www.alivestl.org

St. Louis area 314-993-2777 Crisis Line St. Louis 24-hour Crisis Line: 314.993.2777St. Louis

Franklin County 636-583-5700 or 800-941-9144

Union, MO, PO Box 223, 63048. 636-583-9863

P.O. Box 28733. St. Louis, MO 63146 Office: 314-993-7080

​Counseling, emergency sanctuary, and other critical services to adults and children

impacted by domestic abuse.

CALL FOR HELP, INC. (Southern Illinois)

www.callforhelpinc.org

618-397-0968

Comprehensive crisis and other services in Metro East including sexual abuse and assault.

24 hours a day, 7 days a week Hotline Number 618-397-0975

618-397-0975 – Main Office/Lebanon Rd.

618-462-0552 – Alton

618-271-8990 – East St. Louis

618-667-3350- Troy

618-939-0115- Waterloo

618-397-0968- Transitional Living Center

COVENANT HOUSE

2727 N. Kingshighway 63113

www.covenanthouse.org

314-533-2241

Various locations for teens in crisis.

CRISIS NURSERY

www.crisisnurserykids.org/

24-Hour Helpline: 314-768-3201

A 24-Hour Safe Haven Dedicated to Preventing Child Abuse and Neglect Throughout the Region. Many locations.

FAMILY FORWARD: REDEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN

3309 South Kingshighway 63139

www.familyforwardmo.org/how-we-help/redevelopment-opportunities-women

314-534-9350

A variety of programs and several locations, including housing, for battered women and their children. Emphasis is on financial stability.

KATHY WEINMAN CENTER

6763 Page Ave #201 63133

www.keepingkidsfirst.org

314-423-1117

Temporary, emergency shelter, court advocacy, professional therapy for women and children, support groups. Follow-up supportive services are available. St. Louis County operates this shelter.

LIFE SOURCE CONSULTANTS

www.lifesourceconsultants.org

​Crisis hotline: 314-524-0686

119 Church Street, Suite 219, Ferguson, MO 63135

Domestic and sexual violence crisis center. Provides therapy, support groups, case management, legal advocacy, and more.

LYDIA’S HOUSE

www.lydiashouse.org

314-771-4411

Community and faith-based domestic violence education, transitional housing, crisis intervention, court advocacy, support groups for women and children, case management. They now have a program that allows residents to keep their pets.