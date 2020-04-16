Local Domino’s franchises donating 19,000 pizzas to medical workers, grocery store employees and hungry families

Breaking News
IL: 868 deaths/23,247 cases; MO: 147 deaths/4,895 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Each of the 95 local Domino’s pizza locations in the Greater St. Louis area is donating 200 pizzas so medical workers, school kids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers, and others in need can enjoy a hot, delicious meal. They expect to donate a total of 19,000 pizzas locally.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” writes Mark Ratterman, a St. Louis-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”

Domino’s stores will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas across the United States.

