Domino’s plan to hire 900 team members in the St. Louis region during coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Domino’s franchisee-owned locations plan to hire 900 new team members as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the country.

The company said it is hiring positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

“These are unprecedented times that we are experiencing in the restaurant industry,” said Domino’s franchise owner in a press release. “It is our duty to continue providing pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.

The coronavirus is pushing the company to bring on new workers to help meet the crush of demand.

Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.