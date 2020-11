ST. LOUIS – Schlafly Brewing Company is helping those in need with their annual Cans For Cans program.

From now until November 30 you can trade two non-perishable canned goods for one can of Schlafly beer. Donations can be made at the Schlafly Tap Room, Bottleworks or St. Charles’ Schlafly Bankside.

Last year, Schlafly donated 3,500 pounds of food through the program.