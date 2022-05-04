ST. LOUIS – Thursday, May 5 is Give STL Day.

The event is designed to support local non-profits. It’s the biggest 24-hour non-profit fundraising effort in the metro area. It benefits more than 900 non-profits.

The event officially kicks off at 12 a.m. on May 5, but early giving has already raised nearly $274,000. Last year, more than 35,000 individual donors raised nearly $4.5 million. Donate $10 or more to any one, or several, participating nonprofits. Search for organizations by name or by their service category.

St. Louis Community Foundation oversees Give STL Day. The Burgess Family Foundation is the sponsor of Give STL Day.

Click here to donate.