Donation will keep Saint Louis Science Center students, educators rolling

SAINT LOUIS, MO – A generous gift from a St. Louis automotive dealer will keep students who love science moving this summer. Frank Leta Honda donated two new 2020 Honda Odyssey minivans to the Saint Louis Science Center in January. The minivans will be used to transport Youth Exploring Science (YES) Program teens and Science Center educators to events during the summer as COVID-19 safety protocols allow.
Frank Leta Honda has been a supporter of the Science Center since 2007.
The YES Program was founded help teens, particularly those from underserved communities, to recognize their potential in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) career fields. The program begins in the spring semester of a student’s eighth grade year and continues year-round throughout their high school career.
For more information on the YES Program, visit slsc.org/yes.