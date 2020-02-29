Donations pour in for mother struggling to recover after house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. – There’s been an overwhelming response to a story Fox 2 shared with Thursday evening, about a Ferguson mother struggling to recover following a house fire.

Tamieka Williams told us after she got out of the ICU following treatment for severe burns, she learned her landlord had tossed out her and her children’s belongings.

Since this story aired, there’s been an outpouring of support for Williams.

As of 10 p.m. Friday, a GoFundMe page has garnered more than $3,300 overnight.

Fox 2 spoke with Williams, who was thankful for everyone who reached out to help during her and her family's time of need.