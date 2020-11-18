Donors needed to boost the supply of plasma used to help COVID patients

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 convalescent plasma is also known as CCP. It comes from patients who have recovered from COVID after testing positive. Their plasma is used to help current patients in an effort to prevent their condition from worsening.

“Early in the illness it can be something to potentially keep a patient out of the ICU or keep a patient off of a ventilator,” said Dr. Matt Broom, chief medical officer for SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

Broom said supplies are not keeping up with demand as the number of hospital admissions for COVID continues to climb. The shortage has led to health professionals asking for those who have recovered from COVID to donate plasma.

“There is a shortage that’s not just here at SLU hospital but is throughout the region,” he said.

Several St. Louis area hospitals receive CCP from Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Lindsay Peters is director of customer relations for the blood center and works closely with hospitals to make sure patient needs are being met.

“We do have hospitals that are currently waiting,” she said.

The center is looking for donors who have recovered from COVID. More information about how to donate can be found at www.bloodcenter.org/cp.

“Every single product that we get is going to a patient that is currently in need,” Peters said. “Being able to take the time out of your day to come in and donate the product for patients that are still suffering really is your opportunity to make an impact.”