Don’t be fooled: You need an appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS, Mo- A warning Friday from the head of the St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force about fake social media posts circulating that claim COVID shots are available without an appointment.

Dr. Alex Garza said the posts have claimed that a nurse from SSM Health said vaccines were going to be opened up to the public and purported to have a sign-up sheet. Another claimed that St. Luke’s was going to start vaccinating patients over the age of 75 without an appointment. The messages are false.

“That’s caused some issues in having to talk to people about no you cannot just walk up and get vaccine you have to schedule it and what that does it slows up the works for everybody else it does cause some issues without clinics. So please if you’ve seen this on social media or if somebody has forwarded this to you it’s just simply not true.”