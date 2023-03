ST. LOUIS – Know how to make egg-ceptional hard-boiled eggs that peel oh so easy?

The eggheads from Pretty Together got to crackin’ the code for eggs that peel without leaving huge craters. These yolks folks really ran the gamut of testing, and Tuesday they do the big reveal of their eggs-periments. The deviled eggs are really in the details.

PrettyTogether.com

Instagram: Pretty Together

PrettyTogether.com/olio-egg-salad