ST. LOUIS – Federal and regional experts say air quality in the St. Louis Region is improving and you can keep it that way when you “Don’t Pollute. Switch up Your Commute.” That is the name of an initiative by Citizens for Modern Transit, the Clean Air Partnership, Commute with Enterprise, Madison County Transit District, Metro Transit, the Missouri Department of Transportation, RideFinders, and St. Clair County Transit District.

On Monday, street team members will give keychains, coin purses, and chocolate coins to mass-transit riders. The first 200 people to download the air quality forecast from www.SwitchUpYourCommute.com will win a free t-shirt.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the East-West Gateway Council of Governments found the region had 30.3 poor air-quality days a year between 2009 and 2011. That number dropped to 10.7 between 2019 and 2021 according to findings published by the One STL group to promote environmental sustainability.