Door Dash will begin delivering COVID test kits to your home

ST. LOUIS – Door Dash is about to start delivering more than just food. The food delivery service says it will begin delivering COVID-19 test kits to people’s homes.
Door Dash is partnering with two U.S.-based digital health companies EverlyWell and Vault health which will allow Door Dash customers to order the testing kits directly from the company’s app in some areas.
The Vault health testing kit is a saliva test that will involve supervision from a staffer over zoom. This test costs $119.
The EverlyWell testing kit is $109 and is a self-administering, nasal swab that can be done unsupervised.