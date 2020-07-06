‘Doors of Hope’ chronicle the lives of St. Louis area cancer patients

ST. LOUIS – A series of colorful art installations are giving many around St. Louis hope.
Fox 2’s patrick Clark shows us the installation of one of the 42 doors of hope that tell the stories of cancer patients’ journeys around the bi-state region.
by: Patrick Clark
