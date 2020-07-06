‘Doors of Hope’ chronicle the lives of St. Louis area cancer patients

ST. LOUIS - A 4-year-old boy is still in critical condition Monday after being hit by a stray bullet over the weekend. Earlier today the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department had issued a press release to media outlets that the child had died. A correction was sent out Monday evening stating the error and apologizing for the confusion.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 4 in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard, located in the Vandeventer neighborhood.