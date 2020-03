ST. LOUIS – Police report a late-night fatal shooting on Friday that happened at 1200 North 7th Street. The incident occurred a little after 11:50 p.m.

There were two victims in this shooting. One victim, a 29-year-old man, died at the hospital. The second victim, a 26-year-old female, is listed in critical stable condition.

Homicide detectives are handling this investigation.