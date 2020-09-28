Double shooting leaves 15-year-old fighting for life

ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a double shooting Sunday night in north St. Louis.

Police say the teenager and a 20-year-old were shot before 10:00 p.m. along Gast Place and Riverview Boulevard.

The teen was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 20-year- old was also taken the the hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting are unclear at this time. Investigators have no suspects or motive.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.