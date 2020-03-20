Double shooting leaves man dead, woman injured at south city QuikTrip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - One man has died and a woman is injured after a double shooting at a south St. Louis Quick Trip overnight.

It happened around midnight in the 2800 block of Gravois Avenue at Oregon Avenue.

Police say a man, possibly in his 30s, was found shot in the chest several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, identified as a 31-year-old woman was found shot in the back of her leg. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

2800 block of Gravois Homicide

Two victims: (1) white male victim, possibly in his 30's, shot in the chest several times. (2) 31 year old white female shot in the back of her right leg, conscious and breathing. pic.twitter.com/O4uZfFGcqM — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 20, 2020