Double shooting leaves one person dead, one injured in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in East St. Louis.

According to authorities, the victims were gunned down inside a truck on Missouri Avenue near south 26th Street around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Illinois State Police along with East St. Louis Police both responded to the scene and collected evidence around the pickup truck.

Both were rushed to the hospital where one victim succumbed to their injuries. There is no word on suspects or a motive at this time.