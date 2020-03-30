Double shooting on MetroBus near St. Louis University

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating a double shooting on a MetroBus near St. Louis University’s campus.
The shooting happened at N. Grand and Lindell.
The two victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to a local hospital.
