Down power line closes I-44 near Jefferson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A power line is down on I-44 near Jefferson. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that both directions of the highway will be closed for some time.

MoDOT crews are headed to the scene to work on removing the power line. They say the highway will be, “Closed for the foreseeable future until this has been repaired. Please use an alternate route.”

