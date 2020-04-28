Breaking News
IL: 1,983 deaths/45,883 cases; MO: 288 deaths/7,171 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
St. Louis County discussing plans to reopen parks

Down power line closes I-44 near Jefferson

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A power line is down on I-44 near Jefferson. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that both directions of the highway will be closed for some time.

MoDOT crews are headed to the scene to work on removing the power line. They say the highway will be, “Closed for the foreseeable future until this has been repaired. Please use an alternate route.”

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News