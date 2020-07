FLORISSANT, MO. – Down power lines on Interstate 270 at Washington and Elizabeth shut down westbound traffic during Friday morning commute.

The shut down began just after 7:00 a.m. and left motorist stranded for over an hour.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was over the scene where it eastbound traffic was backed up for several miles.

MoDOT and police have not reported circumstances surrounding the incident or if anyone was hurt.

I-270 WB CLOSED

PAST ELIZABETH AVE

USE ALT ROUTE — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) July 24, 2020