Downtown Papa John’s manager carjacked at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS – A pizza restaurant manager exchanged gunfire with a carjacker early Wednesday morning in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. as the manager and a co-worker were leaving Papa John’s on North Tucker Boulevard and Pine Street. The gunman demanded the manager’s car keys and after the manager handed them over the two opened fire on each other.

No one was hit.

The suspect then jumped in the manager’s car and sped off. He later crashed on Parker Avenue in East St. Louis, Illinois. He was taken to the hospital where he was arrested.

