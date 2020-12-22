Downtown St. Louis receives $100,000 grant for over 2,500 lights

ST. LOUIS – Downtown St. Louis received a $100,000 grant for #LightMySTL Tuesday from Bank of America St. Louis.

The initiative is working to upgrade over 2,500 lights across 360 blocks. This will help to make Downtown St. Louis one of the “largest smart cities in the United States with new smart tech-capable, energy-efficient LED lights.”

So far, 650 lights have been installed and can all be controlled remotely. All lights that are a part of this project are 50 percent more energy efficient than the existing sodium-halogen lights being used Downtown.

“We are greatly appreciative of Bank of America’s sustained commitment to Downtown St. Louis,” CEO of Downtown STL, Inc. Missy Kelley said. “It’s been a tough year for everyone, but as we continue to support our businesses and venues throughout the pandemic, it’s encouraging to know that the future is both literally and figuratively brighter for Downtown St. Louis.”