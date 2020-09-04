Dozens of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County linked to school-related transmission

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.- School has been in session for nearly two weeks in some districts and today St. Louis County says 39 students and 34 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 so far this year.

Nearly 650 students and staff have also been placed on quarantine. The county is still looking into how many secondary cases resulted from school-related transmission.

A majority of the cases involving students were middle and high school students. Those in the 10-19 age group also have the highest percent positivity between 8/18 and 8/31.

Here is a breakdown from the St. Louis County Health Department:

Thirty-nine students tested positive for COVID-19 At least 23 resulted in school-related exposures to staff, students, or both These exposures resulted in over 325 students and staff members being placed on quarantine The remaining students tested positive for COVID-19, but without any school-related exposure or transmission to staff or students



Thirty-four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 At least 14 resulted in school-related exposures to staff, students, or both These exposures resulted in more than 120 students and staff members being placed in quarantine The remaining students tested positive for COVID-19, but without any school-related exposure or transmission to staff or students



Non-school related quarantine: More than 200 students and staff were required to quarantine after exposure to positive cases that were not school-related The majority of these missed in-school instruction, activities, or work due to their quarantine.



The data reveals that those between ages 10-19 are at a 17.3% positivity among those tested in the county between 8/18 and 8/31.

The data also looks at cases by ZIP Codes for those younger than 19. The county report says the areas with the highest rates among youth over the past two weeks are in West and South regions of the county.

The 63040 ZIP Code which is comprised of Wildwood and Ellisville had the highest number of new youth cases between 8/18 and 8/31 with 548.4 per 100,000 population.

Those figures come as the school district for that ZIP Code begins to look at a gradual return to school for younger students in the district.

St. Louis County Department of Health

You can find the entire report on St. Louis County’s coronavirus page. That is where you can find specifics about the positivity rates and new cases broken down into several demographics. There is also ZIP Code information by age.

