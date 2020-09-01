Dozens of firefighters battle commercial building fire in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a business park building in Creve Coeur Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out at the Corporate Square building located on Lindbergh just north of Olive. When crews arrived, flames were coming out of the second floor of the building. Fire crews can be seen on ladders and using hoses.

There was no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Several fire crews battling a blaze on Lindbergh near Olive in Corporate Square. Flames just calmed down, and now there is heavy smoke emerging from the building’s roof. @FOX2now @KPLR11 #fox2 #kplr11 pic.twitter.com/5yuzZ8QLdW — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) September 1, 2020

The fire was contained shortly after 5:30 a.m, though crews were expected to be on scene throughout the morning to contain hot spots and clear debris. According to officials they are examining walls and ceilings to check for fire extensions.

Originally, Creve Coeur, West Overland, and Frontenac fire crews responded to the scene. After that, a slew of other crews started to file in to assist.

Fire investigators are on scene, along with Spire and Ameren trying to find out what caused the fire. We will post any updates on the fire investigation as soon as we get more information.

More fire crews and C-Spire has also arrived on the scene. @FOX2now crews are working to learn more about what could’ve caused the fire…@KPLR11 #fox2 #Stlnews pic.twitter.com/918dLyihcR — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) September 1, 2020