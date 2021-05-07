Dozens of parents, students rally to save Dunbar Elementary School

ST. LOUIS – Parents and students rallied together Friday in hopes of saving Dunbar Elementary School. Dunbar is just one of several schools set to close its doors.

The peaceful protesters gathered at Dubar Elementary School and caravanned to the St. Louis Public School Board office.

The group held signs that read “Save Our School,” hoping it will help Dunbar stay open for in-person learning instead of all-virtual school.

Parents are hoping the board members will have a change of heart after the board voted in January to close the physical school building along with more than a half-dozen other schools due to a relatively low student population across the district.

The St. Louis Public School District released a statement :

“We recognize that closing a school can be emotional for the community. However, we are confident that the process followed to make this decision—which included a series of public forums to gather feedback and consultation with all stakeholders—was handled carefully and appropriately. Our superintendent made his recommendations based on the best available data, and the Board of Education took all information into account when making its decision.”