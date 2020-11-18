Dozens of restaurants file suit over new St. Louis County restaurant restrictions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo- One day after new restrictions on restaurants went into effect in St. Louis County as part of efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, approximately thirty restaurants filed suit Wednesday in St. Louis County circuit court, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The suit described the restrictions, which banned indoor dining effective 12:01 Tuesday morning but does allow for take-out and outdoor seating, as “ever-changing, indefinite, arbitrary and capricious laws.” It also questions the legal authority behind the restrictions. Some restaurants have defied the order and remained open for indoor dining. The suit asks for a temporary restraining order.

County Council members have made several attempts to introduce legislation to limit County Executive Sam Page’s ability to implement similar health orders moving forward.

Earlier Wednesday, Page said most restaurants have been complying with the new order, but warned that more restrictions and shutdowns could come if we’re unable to stem the spread of the virus.

The restaurant community has also started a social media campaign featuring the hashtags #StaySafeStayOpen and #SaveRestaurants, asking for Page to hear concerns and the steps taken to operate safely.