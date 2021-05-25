Dozens of volunteers gather in Wellston to clean streets victim to illegal dumping

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WELLSTON, Mo. – Dozens of volunteers gathered Tuesday in parts of the City of Wellston to clean what has become an eyesore in the community for years.

People have been illegally dumping roofs, old furniture, tires, and more along the Lulu Heights neighborhood streets.

City leaders said they will start cracking down on illegal dumping with surveillance cameras. Now, efforts are now underway to clean the streets.

Wellston Mayor Nathaniel Griffin said he is excited about the partnership with St. Louis County.

“You can see siding from homes, debris, and everything. You name it, we found it in the dumping area,” Griffin said.

On Tuesday, volunteers paid a visit to Wellston to roll up their sleeves in the neighborhood and support the clean-up efforts.

“People should not be living like this in this community. People should not have to go through this. So we wanted to come and support and be of any assistance they can,” volunteer Farrakhan Shegog said.

Parts of the Lulu Heights neighborhood is owned by the St. Louis County Clearance for Redevelopment Authority which is operated by the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

“We are working in partnership with the mayor as well as other partners to make sure that we clean up this illegal dumping area and address the issue of illegal dumping,” President and CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership Rodney Crim said.

City leaders say after years of trying to continue to clean up the trash, the problem continues to intensify.

Wellston leaders say through the partnership, the city will now crack down on illegal dumping.

“We are going to block off the streets and put up cameras to deter the dumpers, also make sure we are able to prosecute them,” Griffin said.

The clean-up will take about three to four days. So far, crews have removed about 50 tons of trash.

Griffin said he hopes the clean-up will make a difference and restore pride to the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News