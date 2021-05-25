Dozens of volunteers gather in Wellston to clean streets victim to illegal dumping

WELLSTON, Mo. – Dozens of volunteers gathered Tuesday in parts of the City of Wellston to clean what has become an eyesore in the community for years.

People have been illegally dumping roofs, old furniture, tires, and more along the Lulu Heights neighborhood streets.

City leaders said they will start cracking down on illegal dumping with surveillance cameras. Now, efforts are now underway to clean the streets.

Wellston Mayor Nathaniel Griffin said he is excited about the partnership with St. Louis County.

“You can see siding from homes, debris, and everything. You name it, we found it in the dumping area,” Griffin said.

On Tuesday, volunteers paid a visit to Wellston to roll up their sleeves in the neighborhood and support the clean-up efforts.

“People should not be living like this in this community. People should not have to go through this. So we wanted to come and support and be of any assistance they can,” volunteer Farrakhan Shegog said.

Parts of the Lulu Heights neighborhood is owned by the St. Louis County Clearance for Redevelopment Authority which is operated by the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

“We are working in partnership with the mayor as well as other partners to make sure that we clean up this illegal dumping area and address the issue of illegal dumping,” President and CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership Rodney Crim said.

City leaders say after years of trying to continue to clean up the trash, the problem continues to intensify.

Wellston leaders say through the partnership, the city will now crack down on illegal dumping.

“We are going to block off the streets and put up cameras to deter the dumpers, also make sure we are able to prosecute them,” Griffin said.

The clean-up will take about three to four days. So far, crews have removed about 50 tons of trash.

Griffin said he hopes the clean-up will make a difference and restore pride to the community.