ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Voting lines in St. Louis County stretched down the street as voters waited to cast their ballots for the 2020 election.

A St. Ann polling place opened at 8 a.m., but many voters were lined up an hour before opening.

You can still vote absentee in person today, Nov. 2 in Missouri and Illinois.

Election officials expect a large turnout for election day as well.