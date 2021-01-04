Dr. Fauci to speak to Washington University med students Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Anthony Fauci is making a virtual visit to St. Louis this week.

He will give the visiting professor lecture for Washington University’s “Grand Rounds” on Thursday. The title of the session is “Insights into the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The current pandemic will be discussed as well as its impact on the fields of public health and infectious diseases.

Watch Dr. Fauci speak at Washington University’s “Grand Rounds” on YouTube Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

